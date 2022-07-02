Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $92.25 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,950 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Bio-Techne worth $92,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $353.18 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.11 and a 200-day moving average of $402.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

