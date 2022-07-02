Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $268.46 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 2.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Elevance Health worth $268,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

