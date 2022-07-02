Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $151.80 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,296 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $151,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

