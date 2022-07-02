Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $101 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 393,374 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 239,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,404,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.