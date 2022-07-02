Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 132,217 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,217 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $52,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.