Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 158,992 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $39,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $5,162,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

