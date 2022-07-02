Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 788,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.