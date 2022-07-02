Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 1,162,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,046,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.
About Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.