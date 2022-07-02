Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 1,162,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,046,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

About Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 46,550 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.