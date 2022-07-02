Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $120.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.53.

ANET opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,767,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,280 shares of company stock valued at $57,266,244 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

