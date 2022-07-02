Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Down 33.0% in June

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 333.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

RAM stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

