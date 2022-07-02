Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

