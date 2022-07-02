Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

