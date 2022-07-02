Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ALG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.489 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 34.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.73.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
