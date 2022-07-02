Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 789,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 910,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. Dawson James assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

