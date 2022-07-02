Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 73,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,401,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 1,044,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 1,800,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

