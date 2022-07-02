Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.26

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.5427 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

