Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Up 1.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 68,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 174,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.81% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

