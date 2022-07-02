apricus wealth LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

