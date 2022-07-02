apricus wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

