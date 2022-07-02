apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

