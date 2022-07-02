apricus wealth LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

