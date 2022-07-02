apricus wealth LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 2.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

