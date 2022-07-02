apricus wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.88. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

