Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.27.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.