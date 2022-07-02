Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.18% of Apartment Income REIT worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AIRC stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

