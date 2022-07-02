ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 1,163 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $65.95 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

