ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.27% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $105,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

