ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 953,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

