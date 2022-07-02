Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 396,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,931,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.