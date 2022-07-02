Analyzing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -78.26% -60.64% -20.91% AlloVir N/A -74.96% -63.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.05 -$103.95 million ($8.38) -0.06 AlloVir $170,000.00 1,589.27 -$171.96 million ($2.93) -1.41

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,980.30%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 779.74%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Summary

AlloVir beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

