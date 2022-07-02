Analysts Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Price Target at $100.83

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,590.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 312,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

