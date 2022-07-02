Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Target Price at $224.43

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $185.54 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.02.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

