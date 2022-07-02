Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $16.88

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

BRLT stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

