Analysts Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Target Price at C$55.71

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

ATA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$35.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6081551 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

