Amon (AMN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $167.00

Amon (AMN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $191,435.86 and $167.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

