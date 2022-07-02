Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is apricus wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

