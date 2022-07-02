AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 985,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.