American Research & Management Co. Sells 299 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

XSLV stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

