American Research & Management Co. Sells 281 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

