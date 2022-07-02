American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,542 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

NVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

