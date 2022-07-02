American Research & Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 267,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $42.04 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $745.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

