American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 3.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

