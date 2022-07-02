American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

