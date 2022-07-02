American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

