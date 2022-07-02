American Research & Management Co. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 1.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dover by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 107.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.