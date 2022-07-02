American Research & Management Co. Has $1.08 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

