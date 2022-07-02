American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Waters accounts for 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $336.89 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $325.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

