American Research & Management Co. Acquires 328 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

