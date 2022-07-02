American Research & Management Co. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

