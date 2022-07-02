American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.