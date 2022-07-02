American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

